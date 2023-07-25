PTI chief’s indictment in contempt case deferred till Aug 2

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday deferred till August 2 the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a contempt case filed against him.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief earlier today appeared before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) amid strict security measures.

Yesterday, the Election Commission of Pakistan issued non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in contempt case and ordered the federal capital police to arrest Khan and pre­sent him before the commission.

A four-member bench headed by Sindh member Nisar Ahmed heard the case and decided to frame charges against the PTI chief in the next hearing on August 2.

During the hearing today, Khan’s legal counsel Shoaib Shaheen requested that the hearing be adjourned until September.

“I have been appointed the PTI chairman’s lawyer since the last hearing, I should be given an opportunity to read the case files,” he said.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till August 2 and ordered Imran’s counsel to ensure his presence for the hearing.

In August 2022, the ECP issued notices to Imran Khan and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral watchdog.

The political leaders repeatedly lambasted the commission and CEC Sikandar Raja and termed electoral body as a “subsidiary of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz”.