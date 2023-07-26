PTI chairman’s interim bail extended in three cases

ISLAMABAD: The interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister has been extended in three cases, ARY News reported.

As per details, the anti-terrorism court extended the interim bail of the PTI chief in three cases registered against him under the terrorism act till July 31.

The ATC duty judge Muhammad Bashir announced the extension in the interim bail as the ATC judge Abu Alhasnaat left the office.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad issued a bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in judicial complex attack case.

ATC judge heard the case registered against the former prime minister in Ramna Police Station and expressed annoyance over the continuous absence of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

During the hearing, PTI chief lawyer Sardar Masroof told the court that the PTI chairman did not appear before Islamabad ATC today as he had to attend proceedings in Lahore High Court (LHC).

In a separate case, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and Fawad Chaudhry in a case related to the contempt of the electoral body.

The PTI chief, Fawad Chaudhry, and Asad Umar did not appear before the body. Assistant lawyer of Asad Umar said, her client is facing cases and is scheduled to visit a doctor today.

“My client had been appearing before the ECP, please grant him today’s exemption from appearance,” she added.