PTI chief’s physical remand rejected

RAWALPINDI: An accountability court (AC) in Rawalpindi on Tuesday rejected the plea seeking physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan in two cases, ARY News reported.

As per details, an accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir presided over the hearing of Tosha Khana and Al-Qadir Trust cases against Imran Khan.

The court announced the verdict which was reserved earlier today and rejected the plea seeking the physical remand of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

On October 31, an accountability court in Islamabad extended the bail of Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, till November 15 in Tosha Khana and Al-Qadir Trust cases.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking suspension of the trial court verdict in the Toshakhana case.

Read more: Bushra Bibi bail extended in Tosha Khana and Al-Qadir Trust cases

The petition stated that the IHC in its August 28 verdict only suspended the sentence of the PTI chief and not the trial court order.

It urged the court to rectify the “omission of not recording the contention of the learned counsel for the petitioner with regard to the suspension” of the Toshakhana judgment of August 5.

Toshakhana verdict

On August 5, the District and Sessions Court awarded a three-year jail term to the PTI chairman in Toshakhana criminal case.

The court also imposed Rs 100,000 fine on the convicted chief of the PTI. The court also declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.

The court in its verdict said that the accused had been found guilty of corrupt practices and handed the PTI chairman a three-year jail sentence.

“Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details [of Toshakhana gifts] to the ECP and is found guilty of corrupt practices,” he stated.

The court also declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.