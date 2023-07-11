32.9 C
PTI chief’s sister booked in another ‘fraud’ case

LAHORE: Anti-corruption establishment Punjab on Tuesday booked the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Dr. Uzma Khan in another ‘corruption’ case.

According to the spokesperson for Punjab ACE, Uzma Khan with the alleged help of Naib Tehsildar, Afzal Salyana and Patwari, Aslam Khan got 310 kanal land registered under her name through ‘fraud’.

The land worth millions of rupees was transferred under the PTI chief’s sister name in Jhang, while the original record was ‘discarded’.

After inquiry into the matter, anti-corruption Faisalabad registered case of corruption against eight people including Dr. Uzma Khan, the spokesperson said.

Earlier, Dr. Uzma and her husband were booked in a ‘fraud’ case for buying 5,261-Kanals of expensive land in the Layyah district at cheap rates.

According to the first informa­tion report (FIR), Dr. Uzma Khan had bought 5,261 kanals in the Nawan Kot area of Layyah at a cost of Rs130m through fraud and political pressure while the land’s actual price was Rs6 bil­lion.

Dr Uzma shared reg­istration of the land with her husband, Ahad Majeed. The land was bought near the Great­er Thal Canal project.

