PTI asked to publicly condemn remarks made against CDF Asim Munir during UK rally

ISLAMABAD: The National Dialogue Committee (NDC) has strongly condemned what it described as an “irresponsible and unacceptable statement” made during a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in the United Kingdom regarding Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir, and has demanded a clear and unequivocal response from the party, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the NDC said remarks targeting the Field Marshal at a time of sensitive national circumstances were deeply concerning and could have serious consequences. The committee warned that non-serious and provocative behaviour in such conditions could prove disastrous for the country.

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry also criticised the statement, calling it irresponsible and unacceptable. He urged PTI to clarify its position on the remarks made against Field Marshal Asim Munir and stressed that the party must adopt a clear and principled stance on the issue.

The NDC called on PTI’s leadership in Pakistan to openly and publicly condemn the statement made at the UK procession, saying silence on the matter would only deepen concerns. The committee emphasised that political parties bear a responsibility to ensure discipline among their representatives, particularly those speaking at overseas gatherings.

The committee further demanded that PTI develop a proper mechanism for selecting speakers at public rallies and demonstrations, especially abroad, to prevent such incidents in the future. According to the NDC, allowing unchecked rhetoric at international events not only damages Pakistan’s image but also risks creating internal instability.

Highlighting the broader implications, the NDC said that reckless statements against state institutions undermine national cohesion and distract from the need for constructive political dialogue. It stressed that criticism, if any, must remain within constitutional and democratic boundaries.

PTI UK Accounts Accused of Amplifying Threats Against CDF Asim Munir

Earlier, expressing serious concern over threats issued to Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Asim Munir from UK soil, the Pakistan government demanded action against the people involved in the act.

According to sources, strong reservations have been conveyed regarding social media activities linked to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the United Kingdom, after a video allegedly showed protesters openly issuing death threats against Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Pakistan has called for the identification of those involved and for legal action to be taken, citing the misuse of UK soil for incitement and violence.

Sources said an extremely provocative video was posted on 23 December 2025 from PTI UK’s official X account, in which demonstrators were seen openly threatening the killing of a Field Marshal. During the footage, a woman was heard making inflammatory remarks, suggesting the use of a car bomb.

The video was subsequently amplified by PTI-linked social media accounts and shared further from official platforms. Such threatening rhetoric constitutes a clear violation of international norms and is considered a serious offence under the UK’s Terrorism Act 2006.

Under international law, United Nations Security Council Resolution 1373 obliges all states to prevent terrorism, incitement to violence, and any form of support for such acts.