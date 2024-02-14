PTI ‘considering’ THESE names for opposition leader in NA

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is considering the names of Ali Muhammad Khan and Barrister Gohar Khan for the opposition leader slot in the National Assembly (NA), ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is considering the appointment of Ali Muhammad Khan or Barrister Gohar Khan as opposition leader in NA, if PTI fails to form a government in the centre.

Sources privy to the development said that the final decision on the matter will be taken by the incarcerated PTI founder.

On Tuesday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-Q, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and Balochistan Awami Party, after a meeting at Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s residence in Lahore, announced to form a coalition government in centre.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Ali Muhammad Khan hinted to engage in discussions with political leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party on national issues.

In a recent statement, during ARY News exclusive program ‘KHABAR Meher Bokhari Kay Saath’, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Ali Muhammad Khan, expressed a willingness to engage in discussions with political leaders of PPP and PML-N to address pressing national issues.