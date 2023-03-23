PTI constitutes legal team for release of ‘arrested workers’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday constituted a 10-member legal team for the release of party workers – who were arrested during raids in Islamabad and Lahore, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken during a legal committee meeting chaired by PTI senior leader Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Mehmood ur Rasheed was appointed as convener of the committee, while Shabbir Syal and Hafiz Salman were appointed as Deputy conveners.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed said that more than 600 workers of PTI were in different jails, adding that at least 102 workers were likely to get bail soon.

“Police have filled the Hafizabad and Narowal jails with PTI workers,” Mehmoodur Rashid said, stressing that PTI has to set up a 20-25 members legal team to speed up the pace for release of party activists.

Last week, Rawalpindi police in overnight raids and arrested as many as 30 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers.

As per details, the houses of Raja Basharat, Wasiq Qayoom and Arif Abbasi were also raided by the Rawalpindi police.

Meanwhile, over 200 PTI workers have been booked in a separate case at Nasirabad police station under charges of interfering in state matters and violation of Section 144.

Earlier, amid the crackdown, the senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) asked the leaders and party workers to shift to safer places to avoid arrests.

