PTI contacts federal govt allies to reclaim center

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) committee has started contacting federal government allies to start negotiations about ousting the incumbent PML-N-led government, ARY News reported.

According to details the Pervaiz Khattak-led PTI committee, formed to negotiate with federal government allies, has contacted Balochistan Natioan Party (BNP), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), and Jamat-e-Islami (JI)., sources said.

A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party source told ARY News that meetings have also been scheduled with the above-mentioned parties in the coming week. All parties have agreed to hold negotiations in the telephonic conversations, it added.

Also Read: Sarwar inducted in key PTI committee

The PTI committee includes Asad Qaiser, Asad Umer and Fawad Chaudhry.

The four-member committee had been formed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to talk and persuade the government’s allies to leave the government and join them.

The purpose of the committee was to initiate talks and negotiations with the ally parties in the central government including the Balochistan Awami Party, Baloch National Party (Mengal) and Jamat-e-Ismail.

The step came after PTI reclaimed the Punjab government on the back of their landslide victory in the Punjab by-polls. PTI had won 15 out of the 20 seats in the by-polls that were contested on July 17, 2022.

The committee has started initiating talks with allies to reclaim the central government.

Comments