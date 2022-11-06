PTI continues protests against attack on Imran Khan

QUETTA/KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has continued its protests across the country against the attack on former prime minister and party chief Imran Khan during long march in Wazirabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the PTI has staged protests in several cities for the third consecutive days against the attack on the former premier and non-registration of first information report (FIR) of the Wazirabad shooting.

The party workers and supporters have staged a sit-in at Quetta’s Red Zone. The demonstrators – who were chanting slogans against the federal government – vowed to continue protesting till the registration of FIR.

Meanwhile, the PTI workers – including women and children – have also staged a protest at Karachi’s Five-Star Chowrangi. A heavy contingent of police has also been deployed to maintain law and order.

عمران خان پر قاتلانہ حملے کے خلاف فائیو سٹار چورنگی نارتھ ناظم آباد پر عوام کا احتجاج جاری، کراچی والوں کی بڑی تعداد لگاتار سڑکوں پر۔#حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/L2BJh0SwHB — PTI Karachi Official (@PTI_KHI) November 6, 2022

On the other hand, the Imran Khan-led party has blocked Ghanta Ghar Chowk in Faisalabad, demanding the registration of FIR against Wazirabad incident.

فیصل آباد میں احتجاج جاری –

احتجاج سے شاہ محمود قریشی خطاب کریں گے- #حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ pic.twitter.com/iqL4xfaBsJ — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 6, 2022

Addressing the protestors, former federal minister Farrukh Habib said that today the whole nation stands by the PTI Chairman. “Pakistan did not get independence for slavery”, he said, adding that Khan has vowed to raise the green flag.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

