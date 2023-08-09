PTI core committee condemns actions against chairman’s legal team

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf core committee demanded the authorities to take notice of threats to chairman’s life and condemned the actions against his legal team, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The PTI core committee stated in its declaration that the chairman should be provided with meals from his house and drinking water.

The political party condemned the summoning of PTI chief’s lawyers Naeem Haider Panjutha and Khawaja Haris. It added that ‘fake cases’ were filed against Sher Afzal Marwat and Umair Niazi.

Read: FIA serves notice on PTI chief lawyer Naeem Haider

The PTI core committee decided to observe Independence Day – August 14 with zeal and fervor. The political party also announced to observe Thanksgiving Day on August 10 over conclusion of the 16-month tenure of the ‘criminals’.

The political party added that the nation knows Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government’s destructive steps for the economy and the Constitution.

Yesterday, Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief’s lawyer Khawaja Haris.

As per details, Khawaja Haris was summoned by the FIA cyber crime wing in an inquiry related to alleged Facebook posts of Judge Humayun Dilawar, who heard the Toshakhana case.

READ: FIA summons PTI chief’s lawyer Khawaja Haris

A day earlier, the FIA had summoned Naeem Haider Panjutha to record his statement in an inquiry related to the alleged Facebook posts of Judge Humayun Dilawar.

The notice stated that an inquiry was initiated against the PTI chief’s lawyer at the direction of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

“In case of non-appearance, it will be assumed that you have nothing to present or state in your defence,” the notice stated.

The alleged Facebook posts that Judge Dilawar – who heard Toshakhana criminal case against Imran Khan – disliked the PTI chairman and had made derogatory remarks about him on the social networking platform.

READ: IHC adjourns plea seeking to shift PTI chairman to Adiala Jail