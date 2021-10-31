PTI councillors from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Town join PPP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) councillors from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Town have joined Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), ARY News reported on Sunday.

The PTI councillors made the announcement to join PPP in a rally alongside Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

On the occasion, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that the joining of youth in the PPP was a welcoming move. He said that the biggest issues of the nationals are inflation and unemployment.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf claimed that PPP will grab victory in the next election.

In another development today, the member of the provincial assembly (MPA) from Peshawar, Liaquat Khattak’s son Ahad Khattak has announced to join PPP.

Earlier on October 26, Liaquat Khan Khattak, the brother of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, had decided to leave Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and join Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Liaquat Khattak had decided to leave the PTI after his dealing with the PPP was finalised. “He had met Asif Zardari and other PPP leaders previously,” they said.

Liaquat Khattak was elected a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly member from PK-64 on a PTI ticket.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had earlier removed KP Irrigation Minister Liaquat Khattak over violating party policy in the PK-63 by-poll.

Advisor to the KP Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash said in a statement that CM Mahmood removed him after carrying out an inquiry against him.

