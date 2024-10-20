PTI’s senator criticizes govt’s control over constitutional bench formation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Senator Barrister Ali Zafar expressed concerns during a Senate session about the government’s control over the newly “Constitutional Bench,” claiming it allows the government to place its own judges in critical judicial positions, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the details, Zafar stated that while the formation of a “Constitutional Court” was initially planned, it was replaced with the Constitutional Bench, granting the government greater influence over the bench selection process.

Zafar pointed out that although the process of appointing the Chief Justice typically involves the most senior judge, the government now has the power to bypass seniority in favor of its preferred judges.

He warned that in the coming days, the nation would witness the government stacking the bench with its chosen judges, compromising judicial independence.

Reflecting on a meeting with PTI’s founder, Zafar mentioned that the leader had emphasized the importance of consultation regarding the constitutional amendments. However, PTI has decided not to participate in voting for these amendments, citing concerns about the undemocratic process.

Zafar stressed that constitutional amendments should serve the interests of the people, but voiced his frustration that many parliamentarians hadn’t even read the proposed bill.

Passing the bill without thorough scrutiny, he argued, would tarnish democracy and damage the integrity of the legislative process.