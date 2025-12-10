PTI seeks political detente, decides to reach out to PPP: soruces

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has signaled its willingness to take a step forward on political reconciliation, with the party deciding to formally reach out to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), ARY News reported citing sources.

According to reports, the contact with the PPP will be made through the platform of the Tehreek Tahafuz AyinPakistan (TTAP). As part of this initiative, the PPP will be invited to a two-day national conference aimed at opening the door for political dialogue.

The upcoming conference, sources add, is expected to focus on exploring a viable path toward political engagement among major stakeholders.

However, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will not be extended an invitation to the event, sources clarified.

According to those familiar with the internal discussions, the government will need to arrange a meeting between PTI founder Imran Khan and Mahmood Khan Achakzai, along with other TTAP leaders, if it wishes to move negotiations forward.

PTI Chairman Condemns Action on Founder’s Sisters

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan condemned the police action to disperse the sit-in staged by PTI founder Imran Khan’s sisters and party workers outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament House alongside other PTI leaders, Barrister Gohar criticised the government for what he called “high-handed tactics” and warned authorities against attempts to ban the party.

“Water cannons were used on people who only wanted to meet their leader,” he said. “Why were water cannons used on his sisters and workers last night outside Adiala Jail?”

Barrister Gohar said stopping meetings with the PTI founder would achieve nothing. “Do not provoke the people of Pakistan,” he warned. “Allow his sisters and lawyers to meet him.”

He accused the government of attempting to push PTI against the wall, citing a resolution passed in the Punjab Assembly a day earlier.

“PTI is a major political party. Stop trying to sideline it,” he said. “I warn the government that matters are slipping out of their hands.”