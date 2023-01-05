PTI decides keeping date of Punjab CM vote of confidence ‘secret’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to keep the date of vote of confidence for the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) ‘secret’, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PTI chief Imran Khan held a session of the party’s senior leadership to decide the strategy for the Punjab CM’s vote of confidence from the provincial assembly.

Sources told ARY News that the ruling allies in Punjab decided to keep the date of the vote of confidence secret. Moreover, the ruling parties will contact all members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) before January 9.

According to PTI sources, the vote of confidence is expected to be taken on January 10.

During a briefing, Imran Khan was apprised that the central leadership is holding talks with Momina Waheed to address her reservations. Moreover, PTI will also address the reservations of another ally, Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM).

Moreover, the political party is also contacting independent MPAs after Bilal Asghar Waraich.

Asad Umar told the participants of the meeting that the preparations for the Punjab CM’s vote of confidence are completed. He added that the voting date would not be discussed at this time.

