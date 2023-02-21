PTI decides taking part in consultations on new NAB chairman

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to take part in consultations on the new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The PTI central leadership held an important session in Lahore today. Sources told ARY News that the PTI central leaders held consultations on returning to the National Assembly.

It has been decided to appoint PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi as the opposition leader in the NA. They took the decision to take part in the consultations for the appointment of the new NAB chairman.

Sources added that any decision of the federal government regarding the NAB chairman will be challenged if PTI is not included in the consultation process.

Earlier, it was learnt that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government started consultation on the names for the slot of NAB chairman.

The coalition government is considering the names of Azam Suleman and Irfan Elahi for the coveted post. Irfan Elahi is a former federal secretary and had worked as chairman planning department.

The other candidate Azam Suleman Khan is a retired Pakistani civil servant who is currently serving as the Ombudsman of Punjab. He previously served in BPS-22 grade as the Interior Secretary of Pakistan, Chief Secretary Punjab and as Chief Secretary Sindh.

The final decision on the Nab chairman slot would be made after consulting with the coalition partners of the government.

The development came hours after Aftab Sultan resigned as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman citing personal reasons.

