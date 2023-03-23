PTI decides to attend Parliament’s joint sitting

Lahore: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to attend joint session of parliament, which was adjourned till March 27, a day after Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) postponed the April 30 elections in Punjab, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar said that the party’s senator will raise their voice against the ‘unconstitutional move’ of the Election Commission.

“As per the Constitution, a caretaker government will not remain legal following the expiration of its deadline – 90 days,” Asad Umar noted.

He also condemned the police against PTI, saying that the houses of PTI leaders and workers were being raided while many members were currently under arrest.

Meanwhile, the PTI also announced to move Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone general elections in Punjab.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar announced that the party will challenge the electoral watchdog’s decision to postpone the date for general elections in Punjab from April 30 to October 8.

READ MORE: SC ORDERS TO HOLD ELECTIONS IN PUNJAB, KP IN 90 DAYS

A day earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced to delay of the Punjab by-elections which were scheduled to be held on April 30.

The ECP withdrew the Punjab Election Program notification issued on March 8 and decided to postpone the Punjab election and announced October 08 as the new date for elections in Punjab.

The ECP spokesman said that the president Dr Arif Alvi also been informed about the postponement of elections in Punjab, adding that the new election schedule will release soon.

Comments