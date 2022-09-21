PTI decides to contact govt allies before final call for protest

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to contact allies of the incumbent federal government before final call for protest, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing well-placed sources.

Before the final call for protest, the PTI will contact allies of the federal government and will try to convince them for leaving the PDM government.

In this contact a PTI leader on the condition to keep his name secret told ARY News that they had contacted the allies earlier too but now the meetings will start from next week.

The PTI leaders will meet Balochistan National Party, Balochistan Awami Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and other party leaders.

On the other hand, the federal government has demanded over 30,000 police, rangers and FC forces from provinces fearing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) expected to call for another long-march toward Islamabad, said sources.

Sources say that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz-led (PML-N) federal government has urged the provincial government to provide security personnel in order to tighten the capital’s security in case of a long march by PTI.

