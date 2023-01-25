PTI decides to hold nationwide protest against govt’s ‘victimization’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to countrywide protest against ‘victimization’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry from his residence over charges of ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

PTI chairman Imran Khan has summoned a huddle of senior party leadership at Zaman Park today to evolve the strategy against the ‘victimization’ activities by the government, sources aware of the development said.

The meeting will also be attended by the senior lawyers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Furthermore, the PTI meeting will also discuss the matter of delaying general elections in the country by the PDM.

Earlier, PTI chairman Imran Khan telephoned Hiba Chaudhry, wife of Fawad Chaudhry, who was arrested for allegedly threatening the officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The former prime minister also directed his legal team to remain in contact with Hiba Chaudhry till the release of her husband.

Separately, in a tweet, Imran Khan said Fawad’s arrest on his apt description of the CEC leaves no doubt in anyone’s mind that Pakistan has become a banana republic devoid of rule of law.

