PTI decides to intensify political activities

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman has directed the party’s leaders to intensify political activities, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The decision was taken during a PTI meeting chaired by former prime minister Imran Khan. The meeting discussed overall political situation in the country.

Sources have told ARY News that the meeting strongly rejected the hike in petroleum prices and decided to intensify political activities.

During the meeting, Imran Khan has directed the party’s spokesperson to point out the economic figures of the incumbent government.

Sources have claimed that Imran Khan will visit Lahore tomorrow and will preside over a meeting of party leaders in Punjab capital. Consultations will be held regarding the political situation in Punjab and by-elections, they added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan, while addressing the lawyers’ convention in the Islamabad High Court, said that India is providing its citizens with 40% cheaper Russian imported oil while our government has increased the prices by Rs84.

The PTI chief further said that if the Indian government can buy 40% cheaper oil from Russia then why can’t we do the same? Lawyers have a crucial role to play in the independence of Pakistan, in fact, the father of the nation was a lawyer, he added.

