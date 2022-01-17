PTI decides to issue show-cause notice to MNA Noor Alam Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to issue a show-cause notice to a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Noor Alam Khan after the latter criticised his government for “ignoring” Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during NA session, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to issue a show-cause notice to MNA Alam Khan over his remarks against the incumbent government. Defence Minister and PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) President Pervez Khattak will issue show cause notice to PTI MNA from NA-27 and will seek an explanation.

Responding to the news, the PTI MNA said that he stand by his ECL statement given on the floor of the National Assembly.

“Pakistan comes first for me party. Politics comes second. I believe in accountability and I still stand by the statement that all 3 rows plus advisors should be put on ECL,” he wrote in a tweet.

Pakistan comes first 4r me party / politics comes 2nd I believe in Accountability i still stand by the statement that I give that all 3 rows plus advisors now N Xnames should be put on ECL .some personalities come 1st For me PAKISTAN 🇵🇰 comes 1st Pakistan zindabad — Noor Alam Khan (@NOORALAMKHAN) January 16, 2022

Noor Alam Khan had assailed the PTI government on the floor of the National Assembly for “ignoring” Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and gas shortage in the province.

“In our districts there is no gas, no electricity,” he had said.

A heated exchange also reportedly took place between Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Energy Minister Hammad Azhar over gas crisis during PTI’s parliamentary party meeting on last Thursday.

Reports said that Khattak criticised Hammad over the shortage of gas in the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

