PTI decides to sit in opposition in Centre, Punjab

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to sit on opposition benches in the centre and Punjab on directives of the party founder, said Barrister Saif.

Speaking to media persons after meeting Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chief Aftab Ahmad Sherpao, Barrister Saif reiterated that the PTI’s mandate was stolen in the General Elections.

“As per Forms 45, the PTI has the majority to form the governments in the centre as well as Punjab. Our protest will continue till our constitutional demands are met,” he added.

Barrister Saif said that in the meeting with QWP leadership, the PTI delegation conveyed party founder Imran Khan’s message. He said that Aftab Ahmad Sherpao was requested to join hands with the PTI to devise a joint strategy against rigging in the elections

Speaking on the occasion, QWP leader Sikandar Sherpao said that the political situation is getting complicated day by day. “It is a good sign that political parties are engaging with each other,” he added.

Uncertainty looms over Pakistan’s political future as none of the major political parties – PML-N, PPP or the PTI-backed independent candidates – secured a simple majority in the National Assembly in the February 8 general elections.

Political stakeholders were making efforts to forge alliances and secure 169 seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament.

PTI-backed Independent candidates consolidated their lead in the general elections 2024 over mainstream political parties, especially in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, throughout the result announcement process.

Read More: Elections 2024 Pakistan results: PTI-backed IND candidates lead in NA

According to the results announced so far, independent candidates have managed to win 101 seats. It is worth mentioning that out of these 101 independent candidates, 92 are supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf while nine are general independent candidates.

PML-N is in the second position with 75 seats, while the PPP has won 54 seats. The MQM-P won in 17 constituencies, JUI-F in four, PML-Q in three, while IPP and BNP won two seats each.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI founder Imran Khan brushed off the possibility of forming a coalition government with PPP, PML-N or Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).