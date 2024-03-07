PTI decides to submit intra-party polls results to ECP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday decided to submit the intra-party polls results to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported.

As per details, the intra-party election results of General Secretary, Chairman, provincial party presidents and others will be submitted by a PTI leader today.

Earlier, Akbar S Babar, founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), once again challenged the intra-party election in ECP.

PTI founding member Akbar S Babar, who later developed differences with its leadership, has filed a plea in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against party’s recently held ‘fraud’ intra-party election.

Later talking to the media, Babar requested that the results of the PTI’s intra-party elections should be declared null and void.

Babar said only 940 people voted in the election which is only 0.11 of the party’s strength.

On March 3, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced results of intra-party elections. According to the results, Barrister Gohar was elected PTI chairman unopposed, Omar Ayub Khan, secretary-general, unopposed, incarcerated, Yasmin Rashid, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab president, unopposed and Ali Amin Gandapur as PTI KP chapter president unopposed.