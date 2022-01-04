PTI declares 1.3322 billion funds in Year 2008-13 accounts

ISLAMABAD: The PTI has declared 1.3322 billion funds in five years accounts from Year 2008-13, a scrutiny report submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan in the party’s funding case, revealed.

“The party has disclosed only 12 from total 77 accounts, while 53 bank accounts and Rs 310 mln funds were concealed,” according to the audit report.

“Two bank accounts of PTI in 2008 and 2009 were not disclosed,” the report read. “The Party also didn’t give access to its New Zealand and Canada accounts,” the scrutiny report said.

“The State Bank has also disclosed about the undeclared funds in its report,” the scrutiny committee said.

“The cash receipts not match with the bank accounts,” the report read. “The party expenses from 2009-13 were also not matching the income,” according to the report.

“The audit report not bearing the date, which is against the accounting rules,” report read.

The details of the PTI accounts from the State Bank have also been annexed in the report of the scrutiny committee.

According to sources, the report also included the details of dollar-operated accounts in Pakistan.

Moreover, in the report references have been given from Indian, French and Australian laws, sources said.

The details of PTI accounts audit from 2008-13 have been annexed with the report.

The scrutiny committee has also attached its analysis of the bank accounts with the report submitted to the ECP.

