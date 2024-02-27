PTI decries ‘theft’ of people’s mandate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday continued its criticism of the recently-held general elections 2024, saying that it wants the “real mandate” of the public to be recognised, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan alleged that the people’s mandate was stolen during the February 8 polls and added that the poor people decided on bringing “change” via elections.

He stressed that the public should be allowed to exercise its right to choose a government. “The results of the elections should reflect the actual votes cast by the people,” he added.

Referring to Maryam Nawaz’s election as the chief minister of Punjab, he said that he had nothing against her and would have congratulated the PML-N leader if she had won her seat through votes.

Ali Muhammad also urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to order probe into allegations of former Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha, who confesses to be involved in rigging the general polls in Rawalpindi division.

Elections 2024

Political stakeholders were making efforts to forge alliances and secure 169 seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament.

PTI-backed Independent candidates consolidated their lead in the Pakistan general elections 2024 over mainstream political parties, especially in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, throughout the result announcement process.

Read More: Elections 2024 Pakistan results: PTI-backed IND candidates lead in NA

According to the results announced so far, PTI-backed independent candidates have managed to win 92 seats. PML-N is in the second position with 79 seats, while the PPP has won 54 seats.

The MQM-P won in 17 constituencies, JUI-F in four, and PML-Q in three, while IPP and BNP won two seats each.

Following the general elections, both the PML-N and PPP had formed committees to decide the terms and conditions for the next federal government.