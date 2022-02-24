PTI delegation to meet MQM-P leadership today, discuss political situation

KARACHI: A delegation of PTI is expected to meet coalition partner MQM-P’s leadership to discuss political situation in the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation led by Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi will visit the MQM-P head office today, sources said.

The PTI delegation meeting the MQM leadership amid new political moves and developments in the country, PTI long march and the issue of amendments in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016.

PTI leaders are expected to visit the MQM office at 6:30 in the evening, sources said.

It is to be mentioned here that federal minister Aminul Haque, who is a member of the MQM, in a letter to the prime minister on Wednesday wrote that the government didn’t take the stakeholders into confidence over the PECA amendments.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Aminul Haq said that his party MQM-P was not agreed with the recently introduced PECA amendments.

“The absence of interpretation of the fake news in the legislation and non-bailable arrest spreading an unrest,” the letter read.

The legislation could have become better if opinions would have been invited from the media organizations and experts, the IT minister said.

