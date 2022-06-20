PTI demanding re-election in NA-240: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that the decision not to participate in NA-240 by-polls turned out to be right and they are now demanding re-elections in the same constituency, ARY News reported.

While talking to ARY News program 11th Hour, Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI had tendered resignations in the National Assembly (NA) as a protest. He said that everyone has witnessed low turnout in the by-polls just like in the NA-240 constituency.

Chaudhry added that the party candidate will resign again after winning the by-polls on the National Assembly (NA) seat. He said that PTI will definitely contest by-polls in NA-240 Karachi constituency if there is reelection.

READ: NA-240 KARACHI BY-POLLS OVERSHADOWED BY VIOLENCE, ABYSMAL TURNOUT: FAFEN

Regarding PTI protests, he said that the nationwide protests against inflation were successful as the nation took to the streets within 36 hours after being called by the chairman.

He warned of chaotic situations in every street of the country if the government fails to reduce the inflation rate. Fawad Chaudhry said that the economic catastrophe as a result of political instability in the country.

The PTI leader said that his political party will intensify the peaceful protests, however, the public reaction would definitely be seen if someone uses oppressive tactics against a mainstream political party.

Earlier in the day, PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar has asserted that former prime minister and party Chairman Imran Khan will soon give a long march call.

Speaking during the ARY News program ‘Off the Record’, the former planning minister pointed out that yesterday, the whole country protested against the ‘imported’ government on Imran Khan’s call.

Asad Umar noted that Imran Khan was saying from the first day that these people were asking for NRO. “After the incumbent government amended the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), it has been proved that these people want NRO,” he added.

Referring to the recent statement of Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir, the PTI leader said that the statement has made it clear that the purpose of bringing a no-confidence motion was for the nation but to avoid personal cases.

“After the NAB law was amended, cases of more than Rs1 trillion were dropped. Most of the cases were against the top leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the former federal minister added.

Asad Umar further said that the upcoming by-elections in Punjab would decide who would be the next Chief Minister. “When they will lose majority in Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif will announce elections under duress,” he added.

