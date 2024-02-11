PTI demands immediate resignation of CEC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, ARY News reported.

According to PTI spokesperson, the CEC and ECP members should immediately resign from their posts for violating the constitution.

The spokesperson stated that after gaining a majority in the general election 2024, PTI has the right to form government in the center.

He maintained that PDM-2 is being imposed on Pakistan after rigged elections but people have rejected the dishonest parties through their vote.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that PTI will form government in center, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Gohar Ali Khan said the decision regarding alliance with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) will be announced soon to secure the reserved seats.

He said that government will be formed by parties who have a majority and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has a clear majority after securing a historic victory in 170 seats.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released unofficial complete results of 264 NA seats out of 265.

According to the unofficial results received from electoral watchdog, independent candidates were leading with 95 seats followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’ (PML-N) 79 seats.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party managed to secure 54 NA seats so far. Furthermore, MQM-P clinched 17 NA seats and IPP, BNP bagged two whereas JUI-F secured four and PML-Q bagged three seats and MWM, PML-Z, PMAP, PNAP clinched victory on one NA seats each.