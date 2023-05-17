PTI demands media coverage of Zaman Park search operation

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded media coverage of the search operation of Zaman Park, the residence of former premier and party chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI demanded the media coverage of Zaman Park search operation as the Lahore police surrounded the residence of Imran Khan.

The PTI stated that the Punjab Police — not exceeding four people — can search the property in the media’s presence.

All media is invited to Zaman Park in the presence of Punjab Police (not exceeding 4 people) Media should come, see and let people see the reality. pic.twitter.com/gatAjqqYdp — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 17, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore police have blocked all the roads leading to Zaman Park, the residence of Imran Khan.

A heavy contingent of Punjab police was deployed on the roads leading to Zaman Park while barriers were installed on several roads.

Sources told ARY News that Canal Road, Dharampura Chowk and Allama Iqbal Road have been closed to traffic. Police personnel wearing bullet proof jackets were present along with mobile vans.

Punjab government gave a 24-hour ultimatum to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hand over ‘terrorists’, who attacked Army installations after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, hiding in Zaman Park.

“30 to 40 terrorists who attacked Army installations including Jinnah House are present in Zaman Park,” Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir said while addressing a press conference.

The Punjab minister said that the agencies were able to confirm the presence of the “terrorists” in Zaman Park through geo-fencing.

“The intelligence report that has come is very alarming,” said Mir. “Handover the terrorists within 24 hours or the law will take its course.”

“PTI is starting to behave like a non-state actor,” said Mir. He added that the PTI chief has been targeting the military for over a year and urged the party to hand over the “terrorists”.