PTI demands immediate meeting with founder amid 'worsening health'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday demanded an immediate meeting with party founder Imran Khan amid reports of a deterioration in his health inside Adiala Jail.

In a statement, PTI cited reports claiming that Imran Khan’s health has worsened, with a medical team diagnosing a serious eye condition, possibly Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO), involving a dangerous blockage in the vein of his right eye.

According to PTI, doctors have described the condition as severe, warning that it poses a risk to his eyesight.

The party alleged that jail authorities are insisting on conducting treatment within the prison, which doctors have termed impossible. PTI said that CRVO treatment requires an operation theatre and specialised medical facilities.

PTI further said that despite orders from the Islamabad High Court, Imran Khan’s personal doctor has not been allowed to conduct a medical examination.

The party added that a request for Imran Khan’s medical check-up has been pending since August 2025.

PTI also demanded that Imran Khan be allowed immediate meetings with his family members and party leaders, stressing the urgency of the situation.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar stressed the constitutional and legal rights of PTI founder Imran Khan, while praising the Pakistan Army for its role in upholding national stability, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media, Gohar said that although he had intended to meet the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, the judge was busy. “Meeting the PTI founder is our constitutional and legal right. His sisters wanted to meet him, while others are here to express solidarity,” he clarified.

He emphasized that no unwarranted allegations should be leveled against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government or anyone else without evidence. “Those making accusations should present proof,” Gohar added.