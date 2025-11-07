PTI Chairman demands notification for opposition leader issuance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has demanded that the Speaker of the National Assembly issue a notification for the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition, ARY News reported.

Barrister Gohar said that the position of Opposition Leader is PTI’s constitutional right based on numerical strength. He added that the Speaker had earlier informed them that the matter was pending before the Supreme Court.

“We have now withdrawn the case from the Supreme Court,” Gohar stated, adding that a certified copy of the case withdrawal will be sent to the Speaker’s Office. He expressed hope that the notification for the Opposition Leader’s appointment would be issued by Monday.

Commenting on the proposed constitutional amendment under Article 243, Barrister Gohar said he would give a detailed opinion after reviewing the draft.

He stressed that provinces should receive a greater share in the NFC Award, saying that strengthening the provinces would, in turn, strengthen the federation.

“All constitutional amendments should be made through consensus,” he said, adding that even a two-thirds majority should not be used to push through unilateral changes.

PTI Chairman Denied Meeting with Shah Mahmood Qureshi at PKLI

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan visited the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) in Lahore on Thursday to inquire about the health of senior party leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, but was not allowed to meet him.

According to party insiders, Barrister Gohar arrived at the hospital in the afternoon and remained there for nearly two hours, waiting for permission to visit the ailing PTI stalwart. However, despite the prolonged wait, the meeting did not take place.

Sources said PTI leaders Intizar Panjotha and Ali Ijaz accompanied Barrister Gohar during the visit. The development comes amid a series of recent meetings by both current and former PTI figures with Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who remains under medical care at PKLI.