PTI demands President Dr Arif Alvi to announce election date

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee has demanded President Dr Arif Alvi to announce election date without a delay and unanimously passed a resolution during a session, ARY News reported on Friday.

The PTI core committee members said that the country is facing constitutional, political, democratic, administrative and economic crises as the state infrastructure was shaken after the ‘unconstitutional move’ of April 2022.

The committee said that the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies had been dissolved on January 14 and 18 respectively but the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government did not fulfil its constitutional duty to organise polls in 90 days besides violating the Supreme Court’s April 4 order.

The political party urged for concrete steps to establish a democratic government to resolve the crisis.

The PTI core committee said that Article 48 bounds the president to finalise the election date in 90 days and the president should fulfil his constitutional duty.

The core committee said that the president would be responsible for violating constitutional and democratic rights if he failed to give election date.

پاکستان تحریک انصاف کی کور کمیٹی کا اہم ترین اجلاس صدر مملکت سے عام انتخابات کی تاریخ کے بلا تاخیر اعلان کا مطالبہ صدر مملکت کی جانب سے انتخابات کی تاریخ کے فوری تعین کےلئے قرار داد متفقہ طور پر منظور دستورِ پاکستان کی رو سے اقتدارِاعلیٰ کی مالک خدائے بزرگ و برتر کی ذات ہے،… pic.twitter.com/yrD21DItTd — PTI (@PTIofficial) September 8, 2023

Yesterday, Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar said that general elections in the country might be held ahead of February next year.

While talking to a private news channel, PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar the Election Commission of Pakistan was the relevant forum to take a decision in this regard.

The ECP was mandated to take a decision in this regard and the caretaker government would fulfil its constitutional obligation by extending all possible support to the ECP for holding elections, the prime minister expressed his views.

To a question, the prime minister said that the Supreme Court was an apex body and if it announced any decision over the polls matter, it would be binding upon the interim government to implement its verdict in letter and spirit.