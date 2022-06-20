PTI demands removal of jammers from PA’s press gallery

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded the removal of jammers from the press gallery of Sindh Assembly (PA), ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, PTI Member of Sindh Assembly (MPA) Arsalan Taj has demanded the provincial government to immediately remove jammers in press gallery of Sindh Assembly.

In a statement, the PTI leader pointed out that the installation of jammers in the press gallery of the Sindh Assembly has made it difficult for journalists to perform their professional responsibilities.

“Why the Pakistan People’s Party-led (PPP) Sindh government is scared of the journalist community? Arsalan Taj asked.

He noted that the journalists have requested the Sindh Assembly Speaker several times to remove the jammers, but no action was taken. Taj warned that the PTI would stage a protest along with the journalists if jammers were not removed immediately.

