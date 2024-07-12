PTI demands resignations of CEC, other ECP top officials

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanded the resignations of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) top officials including Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Akram Raja after the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan’s decision in the reserved seats case, ARY News reported.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad after the apex court’s verdict that declared PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council eligible for reserved seats, PTI General Secretary the immediate resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and all four provincial election commissioners.

Omar Ayub accused the ECP of ‘deliberately’ taking away PTI’s electoral symbol to disrupt the election process.

The PTI general secretary termed the ECP’s actions tantamount to treason, saying that Article 6 of the Pakistani constitution should be imposed on the CEC.

He said that the PTI is committed to upholding the constitution and ensuring justice.

Omar Ayub also praised his legal team, calling their efforts a victory for ‘truth and justice’.

Earlier in the day, the SC overturned the denial of reserved seats to the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah announced the 8-5 majority verdict on a petition filed by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), an ally of the PTI.

Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Shahid Waheed, Muneeb Akhtar, Muhammad Ali Mazhar Ayesha Malik, Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Irfan Saadat Khan ruled in favour of the PTI.

The top court nullified the Peshawar High Court’s order wherein it had upheld the ECP’s decision denying the reserved seats to the SIC.

n its order, the apex court said that the Election Commission of Pakistan ECP’s decision of allocating reserved seats to the ruling coalition was unconstitutional.

The bench accepted SIC’s petition and ruled that the party is eligible for the allocation of reserved seats. The apex court accepted PTI as political party and asked Imran Khan-led party to submit reserved seats candidates list to ECP within 15 days.