PTI denied permission to hold jalsa in Quetta

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has denied Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) permission to hold a political rally in Quetta, citing security concerns and the prevailing law and order situation in the province, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting official sources.

PTI, along with allied opposition parties, had announced plans to hold a public gathering at the Hockey Ground, Quetta, on Friday, November 7, 2025. However, authorities have imposed Section 144 across the city, banning public assemblies of more than five people.

According to official sources, the district administration informed the Balochistan High Court (BHC) in a recent report that permission for the PTI rally could not be granted due to the deteriorating security situation.

The decision follows heightened security concerns in the wake of recent terrorist incidents.

Notably, in September, at least 15 people were killed and 72 were injured in a powerful bomb blast targeting a Balochistan National Party (BNP) rally at Shahwani Stadium in Quetta.

The blast occurred about 500 meters from the rally site, roughly 45 minutes after the event had concluded, despite extensive security arrangements. According to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Balochistan, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, 112 security personnel had been deployed for the BNP event.

Shafqaat said that BNP organizers were advised three times to end the rally earlier, but it continued until late. “The attack happened away from the main venue,” he stated.

He added that “enemy elements are attempting to destabilize Pakistan after their defeat in Marka-e-Haq,” revealing that there are currently 22 active threat alerts in the province.

Following that attack, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti announced Rs1.5 million compensation for each of the deceased, Rs500,000 for the seriously injured, and Rs200,000 for those with minor injuries.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also strongly condemned the deadly explosion, terming it “damning evidence of a nefarious conspiracy by terrorists to spread chaos in Balochistan.”