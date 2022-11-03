PTI denied permission to hold sit-in at Islamabad’s H-9 Park

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration has refused to give permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for holding sit-in at Islamabad’s H-9 Park, ARY News reported on Thursday quoting sources.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that the capital administration has offered PTI to hold its sit-in/rally at Rawat or T-Chowk instead of Islamabad’s H-9 park.

The district administration has also informed Islamabad High Court (IHC) about allowing or denying permission for PTI’s long march to enter Islamabad.

The final decision regarding the venue for PTI’s sit-in would be taken after court order, according to interior ministry sources.

IHC reserves verdict on PTI’s NOC plea

Islamabad High Court (IHC) today reserved its verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plea seeking a no objection certificate (NOC) for the Islamabad sit-in.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking permission to hold a political gathering/sit-in in the federal capital to mark the conclusion of its long march.

Read more: IHC TO HEAR PTI’S PLEA AGAINST DISALLOWING PTI LONG MARCH IN ISLAMABAD

As per details, IHC Justice Aamir Farooq heard the petition filed by PTI against the federal government for delaying NOC issuance for the party’s Islamabad sit-in.

The petition filed by PTI stated that the party applied for NOC for November 6 and 7 to the Islamabad administration for the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march but the issuance was delayed instead.

Comments