Barrister Gohar rejects ‘fix match’ claims, slams Sindh govt over Karachi rally

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar on Monday strongly rejected allegations of any political “fix match” with rival parties, saying PTI has no secret deal with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) or any other group, ARY News reported.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament House, Gohar said claims of a backdoor arrangement with PPP were “baseless and misleading.” He added that PTI had only followed political tradition by thanking the Sindh government for welcoming the party leadership during their visit.

“Across the world, those who lose elections congratulate the winners. That is a democratic norm,” he said, adding that courtesy should not be misinterpreted as a political deal.

However, the PTI chairman criticized the Sindh government’s conduct on the final day of the visit, calling it “inappropriate and undemocratic.”

He stated that the Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sohail Afridi, was stopped on the way and the PTI was denied a venue for its public rally, which he described as a violation of democratic values.

Barrister Gohar reiterated that in PTI, only those trusted by the party founder are given responsibility, dismissing speculation about internal divisions.

He also condemned terrorism in all its forms, saying PTI has always stood against violence wherever it occurs.

Defending CM KP Sohail Afridi, Gohar said he remains fully connected with his people at all times and that his visits to Karachi and other cities were part of a pre-planned political schedule, not a provocation.

The PTI chairman said his party remains committed to democratic norms, political transparency and peaceful political engagement across the country.

PPP-Led Sindh govt created barriers for PTI rally

Earlier, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi had claimed that attempts were made to disrupt Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) public gathering in Karachi’s Jinnah Bagh.

Speaking after the event, Sohail Afridi said police detained PTI workers and placed barriers on roads to prevent people from reaching the venue. He claimed that despite these measures, a large number of party workers and supporters still managed to gather.

According to Sohail Afridi, PTI did not receive fair treatment in Punjab in the past and faced similar difficulties in Sindh. He alleged that the Sindh government created hurdles to stop the rally but failed to discourage supporters.

He claimed that the people of Karachi proved through their presence that the nation continues to stand with PTI’s founding leadership. Sohail Afridi said party workers removed obstacles on their own and ensured the public gathering remained successful.

The PTI leader further alleged that those who present themselves as supporters of democracy are acting against democratic values. He accused the Sindh government of disrespecting Sindhi cultural symbols, including the Sindhi cap and Ajrak, adding that the public would not forget or forgive such actions.

Sohail Afridi also claimed that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has altered the constitutional structure of the country and alleged that Sindh is currently facing what he described as a dictatorial style of governance.

He stated that PTI would not allow anyone to deprive people of their rights and alleged that blocking routes to the rally reflected what he called fascist behavior by the Sindh government.