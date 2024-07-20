PTI denies reports of talks with PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser has denied reports of holding talks with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), ARY News reported.

In a statement, the former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser termed the reports as “baseless and misleading”.

He clarified that neither he nor any other PTI leader has made any statement regarding talks with the PPP.

The PTI senior leader also denied giving any statement to the media in this regard and the party’s founder, Imran Khan, has not given any instructions for holding talks with the PPP.

Earlier, Barrister Gohar said that the Supreme Court’s decision has put full stop on those who were predicting ban on the PTI.

Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali said that the party was not intending to form a government in coalition with the People’s Party. “This option was also available to us on February 09,” he added. “We will act as a strong opposition party,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Senior leadership of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) voiced their opposition against the federal government’s decision to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a statement, the PPP leader Raza Rabbani stressed that banning a political party goes against the principles of democracy and urged the federal government to avoid such actions.

Rabbani highlighted that the country is already grappling with severe economic and political instability. He warned that the government’s move to ban PTI would only worsen the ongoing political chaos and negatively impact the federal.