PTI deserters from South Punjab likely to join PPP tomorrow

LAHORE: Former lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from South Punjab, who have recently parted ways from the party, are likely to join Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) tomorrow, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that more than 15 former lawmakers from South Punjab will announce joining the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) tomorrow.

The PTI deserters will make the announcement along with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in a press conference.

Sources claimed that the former president will hold a press conference tomorrow at 8:00pm from Makhdoom House in Model Town.

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI lawmakers and members have parted their ways with the party following the May 9 violence, wherein military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore were attacked after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered two huge blows as former human rights minister Shireen Mazari and former Punjab minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan quit the party over May 9 violence.

On the other hand, , Jahangir Tareen met the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial minister Aleem Khan for the formation of a new political alliance.

According to sources, Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan discussed matters related to the future of the people who have resigned and the making of a new party.

Sources revealed that participants of the meeting suggested making a new political party instead of a pressure group as the political party will be able to stand for people’s rights.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Adviser Awn Chaudhry was also present in the meeting, sources said. He told the participants of the meeting that more PTI members will leave their party in the coming days and there should be a platform for them.

Furthermore, sources said that Jahangir Tareen will soon hold a press conference along with other politicians who left PTI.