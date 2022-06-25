PTI destroyed economy during its tenure, says Nasir Hussain Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister and PPP leader Nasir Hussain Shah has criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for ‘incompetence’, saying that former prime minister Imran Khan-led government had destroyed the economy during the tenure, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a statement, the provincial minister while responding to the former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s press conference said that the PTI minister thinks in their tenure the country was the ‘land of milk and honey’.

Terming the PTI government ‘incompetent’, the PPP leader said that they destroyed the country’s economy in three-and-a-half-year tenure. “In PTI’s tenure, even Nepal’s currency was stronger than Pakistan’s,” he added.

“Despite being an agricultural country, Pakistan in PTI’s tenure was exporting pulses,” Nasir Hussain Shah added.

Earlier in the day, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry strongly criticised the Sindh government and said that the PPP regime has ruined the province, while the major parties are escaping the election by approaching court.

Fawad Chaudhry asked why Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) are afraid of elections.

