PTI devises media strategy to give tough time to PDM govt

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has devised a media strategy to give tough time to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PTI chief Imran Khan chaired the media strategy committee’s meeting today in which important decisions were taken by the political party.

The PTI leadership decided to adopt an aggressive media strategy against the PDM government. It has been decided to raise a strong voice over the anti-national steps of the incumbent government.

The PTI will also highlight the deteriorated economic situation of the country besides criticising the bad governance and failed foreign policy of the PDM government.

It has been decided to raise a strong voice for PTI Senator Azam Swati. The PTI leaders will also censure the incumbent government for disrupting the accountability process.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan said that the vote of confidence will be held before January 11 while general elections are likely to be held in April.

While talking to senior journalists, Imran Khan said that he is not in contact with the establishment. He predicted that general elections are going to be held in April.

“When two assemblies are dissolved then they are bound to hold general elections. We still don’t care if elections are postponed even after the dissolution of the assemblies.”

Khan said that they did not dissolve the assemblies immediately but after consulting the allies. He expressed hopes that they will manage to take the vote of confidence before January 11.

The PTI chief expressed full confidence in Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi. He said that he is sure that Pervaiz Elahi will dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

