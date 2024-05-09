PTI directly ‘involved’ in May 9 incidents: Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was directly ‘involved’ in May 9 incidents wherein military installations came under attack following PTI founder Imran Khan’s arrest, alleged in a report presented before the federal cabinet, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, a special meeting of the federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was convened to discuss the report of the committee constituted in caretaker government tenure to investigate the May 9 incidents, sources said.

During the meeting, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar presented a report on the May 9 incidents, which revealed that PTI was directly involved in the violence carried our against the state institutions, sources added.

In light of the report, the federal cabinet has decided to make legislation regarding the incidents occurred on May 9.

Cabinet members unanimously demanded that cases against the perpetrators of the May 9 violence be taken to their logical conclusion.

The cabinet members questioned why those involved in the Capital Hill incident were punished, but the perpetrators of the May 9 incidents had not been punished yet.

Today marks the first anniversary of May 9, wherein military installations came under attack following PTI founder Imran Khan’s arrest.

On May 9, 2023, charged mobs vandalised private and public properties including military installations, which formed the basis of a severe state crackdown against PTI founder Imran Khan and his party.

Following the violent protests, the Pakistan Army had declared May 9 as “Black Day”.

In a notification, the Rawalpindi district administration on Wednesday announced the observance of “Black Day” on Thursday.

May 9 is being observed solemnly to express our commitment in protecting the high security assets and safe guarding and upholding honour of our proud armed forces.

Different ceremonies were organised for students and teachers in all educational institutes to highlight the importance of May 9 as “Black Day”.