PTI disowns Sher Afzal Marwat’s claims regarding Saudi Arabia

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has distanced itself from party leader Sher Afzal Marwat’s allegations that Saudi Arabia played a part in the “regime change” conspiracy, ARY News reported.

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said that Marwat’s statement lacked factual grounds while the party also does not agree with his views.

According to Hasan, Sher Afzal Marwat released the statement in a personal capacity and it did not represent the PTI’s views regarding Saudi Arabia.

The PTI spokesperson said that PTI founder Imran Khan held relations with Saudi Arabia in high esteem as the country was among the closest brother countries of Pakistan.

Hasan said that former prime minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman had relations based on mutual respect.

Read more: PTI to stage a sit-in for party founder’s release

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI firebrand leader Sher Afzal Marwat had claimed that Saudi Arabia had a role in the alleged regime change operation in 2022 when the PTI government was ousted through a vote of no-confidence.

During his appearance on a private TV channel show, the PTI leader claimed that Saudi Arabia and the United States had a role in overthrowing the Imran Khan-led government.

The statement came at a time when high-level Saudi delegations were visiting Pakistan.

Earlier today, Saudi Arabia’s Assistant Defence Minister Major General (Engineer) Talal bin Abdullah Al Otaibi reached Islamabad for bilateral talks.

Otaibi, during his visit, is also scheduled to meet Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir. Defence issues including Pakistan-Saudi defence training will come under discussion in the meeting.

The Saudi minister’s visit came a day after Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Furhan Al Saud landed in Pakistan with a high-level delegation to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud also met PM Shehbaz Sharif and COAS during his visit.