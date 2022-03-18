PTI divided over governor’s rule in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday opposed the imposition of governor’s rule in the province of Sindh, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the foreign minister said that he was personally not in favour of imposing governor’s rule in Sindh as the move will further rise the political situation in the country.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the Opposition was repeating the politics of the 90s which was against the spirit of the Charter of Democracy.

“Whatever is happening in Sindh House is in contradiction to the charter’s philosophy,” he said in a statement in view of the current political situation in the country.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired a key meeting of PTI senior leaders in Islamabad to discuss the ongoing political situation.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to governor’s rule in Sindh province and no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran KHan were discussed.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the majority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders opposed governor’s rule in Sindh.

Sheikh Rasheed and two other federal ministers voted in favour of imposing governor’s rule in Sindh province, said sources.

However, no decision was taken on governor’s rule as Prime Minister Imran Khan directed more consultation on the matter before taking any step.

Yesterday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has advised Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday to impose governor’s rule in Sindh.

Reacting to the news about the imposition of the governor’s rule in Sindh, Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah from his Twitter account said they will not tolerate any undemocratic move from the federal government.

