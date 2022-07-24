‘PTI do not need any kind of interference or crutches’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary-General Asad Umar said Sunday that his political party do not need any kind of interference or crutches nor any assurances, ARY News reported.

While talking to ARY News programme Sawal Yeh Hai, Asad Umar said that political issues should be resolved by the politicians.

“It is needed to hold talks on the elections and its schedule. This decision will not be taken by the Supreme Court (SC) but by politicians. I invite the politicians to talk and finalise the schedule of the fresh elections. There is no need for interference in it.”

“PTI has defeated Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Punjab. After getting the mandate, we are sending the PDM’s chief minister home. These three judges were also present in the bench that ended Imran Khan’s government.”

Umar suggested that the PDM government should appeal for a full bench after the verdict of the current bench. He questioned why the political parties did not demand for a full bench when a popular and elected government of Imran Khan was toppled.

He claimed that PDM was demanding the full bench of the Supreme Court (SC) just to get some time. “There is no need of constituting a full bench on the ruling of the deputy speaker [of the Punjab Assembly].”

“The Constitution has clearly defined that the decision of vote will be taken by the parliamentary leader and the SC had already announced its verdict yesterday besides giving two days to the present government,” said Asad Umar.

Govt, allies to file petition

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government and allies of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have decided to file a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) for the constitution of a full bench on the Chief Minister (CM) Punjab election case.

According to ARY News Lahore bureau chief, the PML-N government along with PDM parties decided in a consultative session that a petition will be filed against the interim verdict of the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the CM Punjab election case.

The government and PDM top leaders are likely to make an announcement in a joint press conference tomorrow. The ruling party and its allies will reach the top court with their lawyers on Monday (tomorrow).

In the petition, the ruling party will seek the constitution of a full bench and clubbing the concerned petitions including the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for hearings.

It was learnt that PML-N, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leaders will reach the SC to file the petition in which other allies including Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Awami National Party (ANP), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Balochistan National Party (BNP) and others will be parties.

