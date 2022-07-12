PTI election office raided by police in Lahore’s PP-168

LAHORE: Punjab police officials raided the election office of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Malik Nawaz Awan in the PP-168 constituency of Lahore on Tuesday night, ARY News reported.

According to reports, police raided the election office of PTI candidate Malik Nawaz Awan in Lahore’s PP-168 constituency when a corner meeting was being held.

The PTI candidate told the media that police arrested his security guard and seized his weapon. “Police also arrested four PTI activists during the raid. The policemen raided my office and told me to end the election campaign.”

READ: LAYYAH JALSA: IMRAN KHAN WARNS OF ‘SRI LANKA-LIKE CRISIS’ IN PAKISTAN

Awan said that police made an illegal move as he possessed a licensed arm. He censured the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and said that the ruling political party was panicked by the PTI’s popularity and using state machinery against the political opponents.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib told ARY News that the corner meeting was being held inside the walled marriage hall where DSP Defence Circle conducted a raid. The raiding team was also comprised of SHOs of different police stations.

Habib said that the ‘fake chief minister’ will be sent packing soon and the ruling party is now using negative tactics after sensing its clear defeat. He asked police officials to act as state servants of instead acting as personal servants.

READ: BHAKKAR JALSA: IMRAN KHAN SAYS ‘THIEVES PLANNED TO RIG PUNJAB BY-POLLS’

The PTI leader said that the election campaign of Maryam Nawaz has failed and Punjab ministers have started tendering their resignations.

He said that the police raid was conducted in violation of the Supreme Court (SC) orders. He added that all candidates should be given a level playing field in the Punjab by-elections.

Comments