Sharjeel Memon criticises PTI era as ‘dark period’

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday said that the events of May 9 can never be forgotten and urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to acknowledge their past mistakes for the sake of the country’s stability.

Addressing a press conference at Sindh House in Islamabad, Memon said the individual who was “brought into power through rigging in 2018” not only stole the public mandate but also failed to deliver any meaningful governance during his three-and-a-half-year tenure.

Criticising the PTI’s former government, he said its leaders still only speak about Shaukat Khanum Hospital and the university project, but cannot point to any major development initiative from their time in power.

He said the PTI era would be remembered as a “dark period” marked by political victimisation and attacks on democratic institutions.

Sharjeel Memon said it was ironic that the former prime minister was now being projected as a hero despite his past claims of having “ideal relations with the establishment.”

He questioned why the PTI leadership did not speak about democratic norms when they were in government, recalling incidents such as the Senate chairman’s election and the party’s stance during the no-confidence episode.

Memon accused the PTI government of gross human rights violations, including arrests of political opponents, media trials, and filing fabricated cases.

He recalled the arrest of President Asif Ali Zardari, and how Faryal Talpur was sent to jail on the night of Eid. “Their era was the worst form of authoritarianism,” he added.

Memon also criticised PTI’s alleged international lobbying, claiming that foreign media outlets, including in India, readily opened their doors for the party’s leadership and family members.

He also questioned why Israel, accused globally of severe human rights violations, expressed concern over the PTI founder’s arrest.

The minister said his party does not label anyone a traitor but appealed to PTI leaders to practice responsible politics and refrain from inciting youth towards hatred and destruction.

Memon stressed that the government remains open to dialogue and believes political issues must be resolved through talks.

However, he said PTI has repeatedly refused to engage. “We still want political reconciliation, but politicians must admit their mistakes. The nation cannot forget the events of May 9, nor the attack on the residence of Quaid-e-Azam,”he said.

He said the PTI founder was neither a ‘superman’ nor had he achieved anything extraordinary. “We cannot overlook what happened to the country,” he said.