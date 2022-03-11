PTI estranged leader Yar Muhammad Rind meets Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: The estranged leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan Yar Muhammad Rind has met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman, ARY News reported on Friday.

The meeting between Yar Muhammad Rind and Maulana Fazlur Rehman was attended by Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Maulana Asad Mehmood and Akram Durrani.

They exchanged views on the matters related to the Centre and the regional situation of Balochistan province.

After the conclusion of the meeting with the PTI leader, Fazlur Rehman said that Rind is an experienced parliamentarian.

Rind said that he came to meet Fazlur Rehman to express sorrow over yesterday’s incident that took place at the Parliament Lodges. He criticised that police action should not be taken in the Parliament Lodges.

Yar Muhammad Rind said that they remained concerned for the well being of Maulana Fazlur Rehman following the incident.

Regarding the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Rind said that he will take the decision regarding the vote on the no-confidence motion against PM Khan at an appropriate time.

Yesterday, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl’s (JUI-F) volunteer group Ansarul Islam had started rehearsal to take over security of the MNAs ahead of the National Assembly (NA) session for of the no-confidence motion following the directives of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Police personnel conducted a 30-minute operation to remove Ansarul Islam volunteers from the Parliament Lodges. JUI-F MNAs and Ansarul Islam volunteers had been arrested by police officials in the Parliament Lodges operation.

Islamabad police have also registered a case against 48 members of the Ansarul Islam, a volunteer force of JUI-F, today after police carried out an operation at Parliament Lodges on Thursday night.

