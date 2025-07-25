Former PTI minister joins PML-N after meeting PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday welcomed Nawabzada Mohsin Ali Khan, former provincial president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and ex-provincial minister, into the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ranks during a meeting held here at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Nawabzada Mohsin Ali Khan was accompanied by his son Shehryar and several close associates, all of whom formally announced their joining of the PML-N. The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan and PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President, Engineer Amir Muqam, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warmly welcomed the new entrants and expressed confidence in Nawabzada Mohsin Ali Khan’s ability to strengthen the party’s outreach in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“I hope you will play an active role in promoting the policies of PML-N in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and enhancing public engagement,” the prime minister stated.

He further assured that the federal government remains committed to the welfare of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will continue to play every possible role to ensure peace and stability in the province.