web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Friday, July 25, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Former PTI minister joins PML-N after meeting PM Shehbaz Sharif

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday welcomed Nawabzada Mohsin Ali Khan, former provincial president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and ex-provincial minister, into the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ranks during a meeting held here at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Nawabzada Mohsin Ali Khan was accompanied by his son Shehryar and several close associates, all of whom formally announced their joining of the PML-N. The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan and PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President, Engineer Amir Muqam, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warmly welcomed the new entrants and expressed confidence in Nawabzada Mohsin Ali Khan’s ability to strengthen the party’s outreach in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“I hope you will play an active role in promoting the policies of PML-N in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and enhancing public engagement,” the prime minister stated.

He further assured that the federal government remains committed to the welfare of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will continue to play every possible role to ensure peace and stability in the province.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.