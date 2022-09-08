PTI ex-MNA from Lyari challenges approval of his resignation

ISLAMABAD: Abdul Shakoor Shad, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former MNA from NA-246-Lyari, has challenged approval of his resignation from the National Assembly seat in Islamabad High Court.

“I didn’t tender resignation on my own. The party’s 123 MNAs signed resignations typed by the party head office’s computer operator,” former MNA wrote in his petition to the court.

Shakoor Shad had defeated PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the party’s stronghold Lyari constituency in the 2018 elections.

“I didn’t send resignation to the Speaker, neither written my name or date,” he said.

“The party told me that the resignations are being signed to maintain the party’s discipline,” former MNA said. “I signed the resignation to express solidarity with Imran Khan and for political motives,” he further said.

“Approval of the resignation is violation of courts decisions,” he argued.

He pleaded to the court to declare the election commission’s notification as void and suspend the election schedule for by election on the NA-246 constituency.

It is to be mentioned here that Shakoor Shad had announced to quit politics in May this year.

In a statement he said that he could not continue his political activities due to his health issues and added that he would not participate in the next general elections.

The party insiders, however, said the former MNA has decided to quit politics due to organizational differences in the PTI.

