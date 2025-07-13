PTI expels 5 MNAs, seeks their disqualification over 26th amendment vote

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday expelled five Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) for voting in favor of the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2024, in clear violation of party policy, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, the expelled members include Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Mubarak Zeb Khan, Chaudhry Usman Ali, Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, and Muhammad Ilyas Chaudhary.

Barrister Gohar stated that the five MNAs now stand disqualified and deseated from the National Assembly as a result of the expulsion.

PTI has expelled these members of National Assembly for violating commitment, oath and loyalty to the Party. They acted contrary to the instructions of the Party and voted in favor of 26th Constitutional (Amendment) Bill 2024. And by conduct have joined another Parliamentary… pic.twitter.com/WxfDSt4moA — Sheikh Waqas Akram (@SheikhWaqqas) July 13, 2025

Meanwhile, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram also posted on X about the expulsions, saying: “PTI has expelled these members of the National Assembly for violating their commitment, oath, and loyalty to the party. They acted against the party’s instructions and voted in favor of the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2024. Through their conduct, they have effectively joined another parliamentary party in the National Assembly.”

“They are therefore expelled from PTI with immediate effect. Needless to say, they also stand disqualified on account of their conduct,” he added.

Earlier, PTI’s incarcerated founder, Imran Khan, has ordered the expulsion of party members who supported the 26th Amendment, ARY News reported citing sources.

Sources reveal that the Imran Khan has instructed the party to expel members who supported the 26th Amendment.

Imran Khan has conveyed this decision to the senior leadership, directing them to take action against absent lawmakers.

Sources further state that PTI had already issued show-cause notices to members who were missing during the amendment session.

On the day of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, Zarqa Suharwardy, Senator Faisal Saleem, and Zain Qureshi were among those absent.

PTI also issued show-cause notices to Aslam Ghuman, Riaz Fatyana, Zain Qureshi, and Maqsood Ali Khan. Additionally, Aurangzeb Kachhi also received a show-cause notice from the party.